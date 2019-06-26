June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Chicago waitress placed on leave after Eric Trump said she spit on him

By Reuters News Service00
Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, has said he was spat on by an employee at an upscale Chicago cocktail bar

A Chicago bar has placed one of its waitresses on leave after Eric Trump, the younger son of President Donald Trump, said the woman spit on him, the business said on Wednesday.

Eric Trump was at a business dinner on Tuesday night at the Aviary, a high-end bar on the West Side of Chicago, when a waitress spit in his face, a representative from the Trump Organization told the Chicago Tribune.

A representative from the Trump Organization declined to comment, and Eric Trump could not be reached for comment.

