June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four-hour taxi strike on Thursday

By Staff Reporter

Urban taxi drivers announced a four-hour work stoppage on Thursday, the taxi drivers association announced.

The strike will last from 6am until 10am.

The drivers are protesting about procedures for licensing professional drivers, piracy and social insurance.

The problems are not new, and drivers have repeatedly gone on strike over them in the past, without much success.

