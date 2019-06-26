June 26, 2019

Homes near Larnaca airport suffering structural damage

Houses near Larnaca airport are suffering structural damage and may even face collapse due to noise and vibrations from planes, Akel MP Nicos Kettiros said on Wednesday.

In statements following the House environment committee session, which discussed the harmonised environmental management law, the MP said the provisions included in the relevant action plan regarding Dromolaxia, Meneou, Kiti and Pervolia are not effective.

“Because of noise and vibration, many homes face structural problems and even collapse,” he said.

“The state has an obligation to help these people.”

