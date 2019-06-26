June 26, 2019

Murder suspect may be unfit to stand trial

The fire-damaged home of Giorgos Mavrommatis who was killed in January

The trial for the murder of 76-year-old Giorgos Mavrommatis was postponed until September on Wednesday after the defence lawyer of the 21-year-old main suspect told the court that he may be mentally unfit to participate in the proceeding.

The 21-year-old was expected to enter his plea on Wednesday for the charges of manslaughter, arson, and burglary, committed between January 13 and 27 in Larnaca.

Mavrommatis was initially thought to have died after fire broke out in his Larnaca home on January 27, but the results of the post-mortem examination showed that he had died violently.

The 21-year-old, who was known to the police for a series of thefts and break-ins, was arrested after he was seen in the footage of surveillance cameras located near the victim’s house.

He later admitted to killing the pensioner before setting him on fire to destroy evidence.

The 21-year-old’s lawyer had informed the court that the suspect was suffering from chronic health issues and was on medication.

On Wednesday, the lawyer told the Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court that he had sent letters to a number of psychiatrists of the Larnaca general hospital in view of clarifying whether his client is able to participate in the trial, but he had yet to receive a definitive answer.

The court decided to postpone the hearing until September 30 to allow time to clarify whether the 21-year-old can stand trial, until which time the suspect will remain in the central prisons.

