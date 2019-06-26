June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New yellow alert for 42C inland

By Annette Chrysostomou00

For the third consecutive day, the met office has issued a yellow weather warning, with temperatures expected to peak at 42C inland and 32C over the highest peaks of the Troodos mountains. The alert is in force from 1pm until 5pm.

On Wednesday morning, the met office reported a hot air mass is affecting the area.

While temperatures will rise to 42C inland, the highest temperatures at the coast range from 31C to 35C.

At night, it will cool down to 24C in the Nicosia area and on the south and east coasts, and 21C in other coastal areas and in the mountains.

On Thursday, mostly sunny will prevail and it is going to be nearly as hot as the day before.

On Friday, some clouds may form, and on Saturday there is the possibility of isolated rains or storms in the mountains and inland.

No significant change in temperatures is expected inland and in the mountains during the week, but slightly cooler weather is forecast for coastal areas by Saturday.

Cyprus is not the only country in Europe in the grip of a heatwave. Temperature records are likely to be broken in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland this week. Reports predict temperatures in France may reach 45C in the next few days.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign