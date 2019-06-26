Parties seeking to postpone football fan ID cards

The football fan card must not be scrapped, Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said on Wednesday after political parties called for the ID card to be temporarily abolished until the end of the year, citing lack of necessary equipment at stadiums.

The minister said after a meeting of the House legal affairs committee that a bill amending the existing regulations governing the use of the fan card is currently at the state legal services for vetting. He said that there was no time however for the bill to be discussed in parliament before the summer recess.

The football fan ID card was introduced last year as a way of combating hooliganism.

Savvides said the card is an important tool in tackling football violence and it had yielded results last year.

“We see no reason why there should be any change either through its abolition or postponement,” Savvides said.

He added that the final word however lies with parliament.

The head of the committee, Giorgos Georgiou said after the meeting that the parties have agreed on preparing a proposal for postponing the provisions concerning the fan card until the end of the year.

Georgiou said this was because lack of the necessary equipment at stadiums, the fan card regulations were not being fully implemented.

Most stadiums and sports arenas do not fulfil requirements concerning closed-circuit TV systems, electronic tickets, stadium stewards and electronics system for the identification of persons.

The proposal to postpone the card is to be discussed by the committee next week.

Savvides said that the amendment bill his ministry prepared, following consultations with football clubs, provides for the expansion of the clubs’ loyalty cards to be used also as fan cards and making changes concerning some offences.

“We have removed the offence of mere insult from the law of violence in football pitches and we have replaced in some offences the penalty of imprisonment with expulsion from stadiums,” he said.

The minister said the bill also suggests excluding the over 65s from the need to have a fan card.

He said that there were bound to be disagreements by football clubs on the bill since each of them had submitted different proposals.

“I am at their disposal to discuss issues they are concerned about or issues that would help increase the attendance of fans in stadiums,” he said.

The fan card was opposed by fan clubs of all major football clubs, citing concerns that police would use the data to keep tabs on them. First division clubs are not too happy about fan cards either claiming that their introduction had led to a 30 per cent decrease in ticket sales.