June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest teen suspect for motorbike theft

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Tuesday evening arrested a teenager in the Nicosia district when they found him in possession of a stolen motorbike, they said.

Officers checked the 16-year-old at around 8.30pm when they found him with the bike in the Idalion area.

The motorcycle had been stolen in Nicosia in November 2017.

The 16-year-old, who was arrested, was riding the bike without a licence and without being covered by insurance.

