More than 1,000 participants will take part in the largest Robotex robotics festival to be held on June 29 and 30 at the University of Cyprus.
People aged 6 to 106 will compete in the third Pancyprian Robotics Competition taking part in pioneering challenges such as robot labyrinth exit, rally and duel between robots and showing their robotic construction at Robotics4all. Participation is free and the prize for the winning teams will be, among other things, their right to participate in the Robotex World Contest in Estonia.
The two-day Robotex event is open to the public who will have the opportunity to get to know the opportunities offered by robotic technology and watch impressive drones shows.
Robotex Cyprus 2019 is organised by the Cyprus Computer Society with co-organisers the University of Cyprus and the Youth Organisation.
The event is under the auspices of the president and was approved by the education ministry and is supported by Cyta as a strategic partner, Bank of Cyprus as a youth supporter and the University of Nicosia as educational innovation leader.
More information is available at the Cyprus Computer Society 22-460680 and on the website of the event www.robotex.org.cy
Robotex robotics festival bigger than ever
