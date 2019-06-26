June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ryanair announces further growth and new routes for Cyprus

By Bejay Browne00

Low cost carrier, Ryanair, announced on Wednesday seven new routes for its forthcoming 2019/2020 schedule, bringing the tally up to 25.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from €19.99 for travel in September and October, which must be booked by midnight Friday (June 28), only at the Ryanair.com website.

The new schedule will include 24 Paphos routes in total, five of them new summer routes operating twice weekly to Berlin-Tegel, Bournemouth, Kyiv and Liverpool. A Mykonos flight will operate three times a week.

And utilising Larnaca airport, a new twice weekly flight to Brussels Zaventem, will also be launched.

The move was welcomed by the Paphos regional board of tourism.

“We are happy to see Ryanair expanding in Paphos and increasing flights in winter as well. As we have done over the last eight years, we will continue to work with them alongside airports operators, Hermes airports, the ministry of tourism and other stakeholders towards our strategic aim to expand the season and achieve operations all year round,” a spokesman told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

An announcement by the airline said that continued growth in Cyprus has put Ryanair at the ‘number one position for market share in Cyprus’. Next winter the airline will deliver a total of 1.2m customers annually at Larnaca and Paphos airports, a 30 per cent increase year-on-year.

The move will create 825 onsite jobs per year in Paphos and 60 onsite jobs in Larnaca, they added.

The low cost carrier said that travellers can now book holidays as far ahead as March 2020.

“To celebrate this growth, and our biggest ever schedule for 2019, we are releasing seats for sale on our network from €19.99, for travel in September and October,” said O’Brien.

This offer is available for booking until midnight Friday (June 28). Log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign