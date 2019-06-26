June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two burglaries in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police are investigating two burglaries which occurred on Tuesday evening.

At 10pm, a 52-year-old tourist staying at a country house in a Paphos village reported that between 7pm and 9.30pm, while she and her husband were not at home, €100 was stolen from the residence.

Shortly after midnight, another visitor staying in a house in the Polis Chrysochous area, told police that between 7.30pm and 10.15pm four rings and a bracelet, items worth €1,400 in total, were taken while she was out.

Police collected various items from the homes to facilitate investigations.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign