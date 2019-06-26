June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

US Senate approves its own version of border aid bill

By Reuters News Service00
Migrants jump over the border wall to cross into the US from Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez

The US Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would grant $4.6 billion for border aid in a bid to stem illegal migration across the country’s southern border with Mexico.

The legislation will need to be reconciled with a separate different border aid bill passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The White House has said Trump would veto the House version, which includes restrictions on US immigration agencies and which does not include extra funding for the Defense Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.

