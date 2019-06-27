June 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Airport operator awarded for excellence

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Airport operator Hermes won the ‘HR Excellence’ award on Wednesday, a prestigious award handed out by the International Airport Council of Europe (ACI Europe).

The award, given annually, was created in 2017 in recognition of an HR department that has demonstrated outstanding leadership and human resource management among ACI Europe members.

The award ceremony took place in the Limassol marina in the presence of Minister of Transport Vasiliki Anastasiadou and Deputy Minister of Tourism Savva Perdios as part of an official dinner given by Hermes Airports as the host of the ACI Europe conference ‘Transform or Die – the Sustainability Challenge’ which is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Limassol.

At the ceremony, Anastasiadou and Hermes CEO Eleni Kalogirou expressed their delight with the award.

Other airports also received awards, among them Cork airport in Ireland for being the best airport in the category of airports with less than five million passengers, Bilbao in Spain for the category 5-10 million passengers and Rome airport in the category of more than 25 million passengers.

The eco-innovation award for excellent environmental performance and innovative approach to environmental management was won by Spain’s Menorca airport, while the accessible airport award was handed to the UK’s Gatwick airport.

During the second day of the conference, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios will be among the speakers in a debate on sustainable tourism.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign