Anastasiades asks Guterres to help towards resumption of talks

President Nicos Anastasiades has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio for his support to restore the conditions that could lead to a resumption of negotiations, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Thursday.

According to Prodromou, Anastasiades sent Guterres a letter earlier in the month briefing him on Turkey’s violations in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and responds to Ankara’s claims that its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean are supposedly based on international law.

He also underlines that the United Nations should defend its Law of the Sea, Prodromou told the Cyprus News Agency.

According to Prodromou Anastasiades said in his letter that this was a difficult period for the continuation of the negotiations and expressed hope that the UN Secretary-General would render his support “to restore the conditions which, if accepted by the other side, could lead to a resumption of negotiations.”

The president asks the Secretary-General for his contribution, since the UN is the guardian of international law, in order to put an end to Turkey’s unlawful acts so that negotiations can resume, Prodromou said.

He added that Anastasiades said in his letter he was up against Turkey’s aggression which challenges the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus.

Anastasiades also noted that, unfortunately, the effort by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Jane Hall Lute, did not appear to yield any results on reaching the terms of reference for the resumption of talks and that he has repeatedly stressed, he was always ready and has suggested ways for negotiations to resume.

In view of the fact that there is no agreement on the terms of reference, Anastasiades said in his letter he proposed to Lute a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in her presence while he agreed to and welcomed Lute’s proposal for a meeting in the same composition as in the Crans-Montana conference, Prodromou said.

He also added that Anastasiades recalled in his letter that during his meeting with Guterres in Beijing earlier in the year, he had proposed that he and Akinci meet with Guterres himself.

Prodromou said the president notes in his letter that he has put forward constructive proposals, such as his proposal regarding the Turkish Cypriots’ request for a positive vote, his proposal for decentralisation of powers and his proposal for a parliamentary system while in response to the call for adoption of more confidence building measures, he has submitted 21 proposals for such measures.

He said Anastasiades has received no reply from Guterres.

Meanwhile, Anastasiades is meeting on Friday with UN Special Representative, Elizabeth Spehar, who asked to meet him ahead of the discussion on the renewal of the Unficyp mandate by the UN Security Council next month.