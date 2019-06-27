June 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Austrian dabs of culture

By Eleni Philippou00

There’s no shortage of events at this time of year, and it’s great to see local talent being given the platforms to flourish – but of course we also have foreign talent being brought to the island, introducing new sounds and artforms. The Austrian Embassy in Nicosia is supporting a couple of cultural events this summer. One of them is AglanJazz Festival 2019 which is set to take place on July 2-3, and the embassy is presenting a unique band from Austria who have become quite renowned over the past eight years.

Siegmar Brecher (bass clarinet), Julian Adam Pajzs (tenor and baritone guitar) and Valentin Schuster (drums and pocket piano) have opened the gates to a new musical understanding since the formation of their band Edi Nulz in 2011. All three have left their jazzy background behind and forged their own musical identity, drawing influences from assorted directions, from indie rock to punk to rock’n roll. Edi Nulz will be the second band performing on July 2 at the AglanJazz Festival. For more information about the festival visit the website www.aglanjazz.com

The Embassy is also involved with the Faneromen19 Festival, and will present a concert on July 4 by exceptional young musicians who are already performing with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. Siblings Luka and Lara Kusztrich will be playing the violin, Clara Schwaiger the viola and Benedikt Sinko the cello. This year they are joined by the accomplished Cypriot pianist Nicolas Constantinou to offer a rich bouquet of outstanding chamber music. Their Summer Serenade will feature the ‘Quartet for Strings and Piano’ by Ludwig van Beethoven and string quartets by Ernst Krenek, Hugo Wolf and Franz Schubert.

 

Edi Nulz

Austrian band performs live at the AglanJazz Festival 2019. July 2. 8.30pm. Aglantzia, Nicosia. www.aglanjazz.com

Summer Serenade

Young musicians Luka and Lara Kusztrich and Clara Schwaiger will perform with Cypriot pianist Nicolas Constantinou. July 4. Part of the Faneromen19 Festival. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign