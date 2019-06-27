June 27, 2019

Ayia Napa to get €55m revamp

Revamping works valued at over €55m are set to transform Ayia Napa into a first-rate tourist resort by 2030, mayor Yiannis Karousos said on Thursday.

“Ayia Napa is today the flagship of Cyprus tourism, hosting over five million overnight guests,” Karousos said, adding that Ayia Napa “is a global brand that contributes over €800m to the country’s economy on an annual basis.”

By 2030, Karousos said that the goal is to transform Ayia Napa into the “best and most cosmopolitan tourist resort in the Mediterranean.”

Of the multiple projects in the pipeline for the Ayia Napa revamping venture, Karousos said that some are still at the planning stage, while others have already began, including the transformation of the Ayia Napa monastery into an archaeological museum and the revamping of the seafront.

The underwater museum, which has also begun construction in the technical reef area and which will be the first of its kind in the Mediterranean region is expected to attract over 50,000 tourists per year, Karousos added.

In the coming months, Karousos said that tenders will be launched for a series of important projects, such as the open-air amphitheatre which he said is set to be the largest in Cyprus and which is budgeted at €3.6m, and the revamping of the centre and north of Ayia Napa, valued at €7m.

