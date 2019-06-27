Bar review: Gin Garden by Library, Limassol

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas
I seem to be ‘re-discovering’ places that have been around for a while and Library Bar’s Gin Garden falls directly into that category. My intention had been to check out a new bar in the same area, but with little sign of life around Anexartiseas, the lure of such a vibrant, buzzing, happening place (on a Wednesday no less!) drew me like a magnet.
Despite being alone again due to a last-minute cancellation, I found the Gin Garden was refreshingly inviting for all ages. I was, perhaps, a little over the median, but that didn’t seem to matter. Summer samba tunes ebbed and flowed among a vibe that was intoxicating. I wished I’d taken a taxi. Above me, myriads of fairly lights were strung over tasteful garden furniture in an L-shape around what can only be described as a stunning example of a bar!
Glassware filled with every condiment, fruit, herb, spice and garnish was on display. Behind the bar was the showcase of over 80 bottles of gin alone! The bar obviously catered to the gin drinker (which until that night was not me) with an extensive cocktail menu accompanied by several skilled barmen creating such tasty concoctions as a Touch of Evil (Gin, Lemon cordial, Ginger, Strawberries, Red Chili & Mint) and the super sweet La La Land (Gin, Green Tea, Lemonade, Pink Grapefruit, Elderflower, Strawberries & Nutmeg) making it impossible not to become a convert!
And for groups of friends, there are even punches to share: a huge bowl for at least eight people!
Needless to say, a place such as this is the not-so-secret secret of Limassol. Open only during the summer months, reservations are required every day except for Mondays and only last for 15 minutes, so if you’re late, be ready to forego your place.
Food comes from the Library bar down the road and adds “Cheese & Charcuterie” to the standard evening fare of dips, salads, burgers, wraps, tacos and grilled chicken kebab or fillet. However, it is the pizza that seems to be the most popular: fluffy, piping hot, Italian-style, it is perfect for the al fresco experience and very affordable at only €7-9.
Library Bar/ Gin Garden
Where: Themidos Street, 1 (Opp Il Posto), Limassol
When: 5pm-late (summertime), reservations advised every day except Monday
Contact: 96-108877, www.librarybar.com.cy, www.facebook.com/librarybarcy/
How much: cocktails €8-10