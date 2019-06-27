June 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Emotions in Colour

By Eleni Philippou00

Seven young artists joined forces (and skills) to produce the exhibition titled ‘Emotions in Colour’, which opened on June 26 in Nicosia. Housed in the Cultural Centre of Pallouriotissa’s Old Market, the pieces being exhibited are a diverse selection including paintings, digital art and photography. Organised by ARTSTALKER, the exhibition is in support of the palliative-care services of the Anti-Cancer Society of Cyprus.

To quote organiser Katerina Patsalidou: “Picasso said that colours, like features, follow changes in emotions. Colour is the means by which to illustrate a whole variety of emotions… How do artists use colour? What does colour mean for them, and what messages does it carry to the viewer? These are the questions raised in this exhibition. With the accompaniment of a few words from each artist, the viewer may come to their own conclusions. In any case, we can all agree that colour plays a big role in our lives. Even more so, however, for an artist, as colour determines their work and its essence.”

You only have today and tomorrow to discover who these young artists are and how they have used colours, as the exhibition will only be on until Friday 28. ‘Emotions in Colour’ was set to open a day earlier, but the opening was postponed due to national mourning for former president Christofias.

 

Emotions in Colour

Group art exhibition by seven young local artists. Until June 28. Old Market Pallouriotissa Cultural Centre, Nicosia. Other days: 11am-1pm, 5pm-9pm. Tel: 22-446222

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign