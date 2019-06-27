Galanos calls for mass participation in Friday’s protest over Varosha

Famagusta Mayor Alexis Galanos has called for mass participation in the event organised by his municipality outside the presidential palace on Friday.

Galanos told a news conference that the announcement made by the Turkish Cypriot ‘deputy prime minister and foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay to open the fenced-off city of Varosha was a stab in the back to

President Nicos Anastasiades with whom he had dinner only days ago, and also a blow to efforts to restart Cyprus talks.

He said that he considered Ozersay the protagonist behind this move and that he expected Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı to differentiate himself from it.

Galanos said it was time the government took action and announced that there would be a meeting with the president on Friday at 6.45pm to hand over a statement about what they expect him to do.

He said they expected the president to make representations to the UN Security Council, the EU and elsewhere. The municipality itself would make representations to the embassies of the member countries of the UN Security Council, the US, UK, France, China and Russia, and to political parties.

“It’s psychological warfare and a war of nerves that started with the violation of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in the EEZ (exclusive economic zone) and has now been extended to the issue of Famagusta. It is the promotion of plan B,” said Galanos.

“We will ask the president to make representations to the UN Security Council and to ask for the involvement of the UN Secretary-General to implement UN resolutions and decisions”, he added. We must not allow this to happen, it is illegal and unfair, he noted.

Varosha, the fenced – off part of the once-thriving holiday resort of Famagusta, on the east coast, has been sealed since the 1974 Turkish invasion and according to the UN, the Turkish military is responsible for it. Repeated attempts to hand the area to UN administration and its Greek Cypriot legal inhabitants have so far failed due to the stance of the Turkish army.

UNSC resolution 550 (1984) ‘considers attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the United Nations’.