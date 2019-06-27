New incentives to lure private hospitals into joining Gesy

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides on Wednesday submitted to cabinet a memo on town planning incentives for the creation, expansion and upgrade of private hospitals.
The move is part of government efforts to get the private hospitals’ association Pasin on board as regards Gesy.
The incentives, submitted to cabinet in cooperation with Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, recognise the standing demand by Pasin for town planning incentives, the health ministry said in an announcement.
It is also part of a series of other measures for upgrading healthcare services provided within Gesy
“The government deems useful to actively support the healthcare sector and, by extension, private hospitals that will join Gesy,” the ministry said.
The incentives filed by Petrides concern creating, expanding and upgrading private hospitals so that they can increase their bed capacity. Private hospital beds amount today to half of available hospital beds island-wide, the health ministry said.
They provide for the possibility of increasing the building co-efficient in plots within the urban centres of the four biggest towns or in other areas that are within the development zones.
“The incentives in question are considered especially attractive and are expected to offer true benefit to the health sector,” it said, adding it also shows the determination and will of the government for the successful implementation of Gesy with the participation of private healthcare providers.
The decision in question is expected to also contribute to boosting medical tourism and serving non-Gesy beneficiaries such as third country nationals and offering services not offered by the general health scheme.
In May, the cabinet approved another incentive scheme for private hospitals to sign up with Gesy, concerning financial assistance to help them cover accreditation costs with bodies certified by the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua).
Pasin at the moment is not convinced of the success of Gesy, arguing that the success of every national health scheme lies in proper planning and ensuring viable participation terms for healthcare providers, which they say does not apply for Gesy.