June 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos mayor signs two deals as part of town’s improvements

By Bejay Browne00

THE mayor of Paphos signed two contracts aimed at the further improvement of Paphos at the town hall on Thursday, according to the municipality.

Phedonas Phedonos signed an agreement for the construction of a new road in Kato Paphos and work will get underway soon.

A new section of Sotiraki Markidis street, in the Universal area of Kato Paphos, will be constructed by S.M. & S. Build Options Ltd, and the contract comes with a €464,100 price tag.

“This is another important road for the comfortable and safe transportation of the citizens of Paphos,” a municipality spokesman noted.

The construction work will begin within the next few days and will be completed within three months.

The second contract relates to the supply of an agricultural tractor equipped with the appropriate loader in order to make the clean and green services of the municipality more efficient and faster at their duties.

The contract has a total cost of €76,755 and was signed with the concession company Conagro Ltd.

“The new machine will be delivered to the municipality of Paphos within the next few days.”

