June 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remains of one missing person found in well in Lapithos

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Thursday announced that human remains belonging to one person were unearthed in a well in Lapithos.

According to an announcement, a bi-communal excavation team of the CMP recovered remains of one person on Wednesday.

“This exhumation took place in a deep well using a new method for well digging under experimentation that promises to expedite CMP’s well excavations,” the announcement said.

The CMP said it has exhumed the remains of 19 individuals so far this year.

The committee also said it would like “to extend its warmest sympathy to the families of the missing persons.”

It also made another plea to all communities on the island to support the Committee’s efforts by providing information on possible burial sites by calling these CMP phone numbers: +357 22 400142 (Greek Cypriot Member’s Office) and +357 22 400181 (Turkish Cypriot Member’s Office).

