Strong protest sent to UN over air and sea violations by Turkey

Cyprus has strongly protested to the UN over violations of its national airspace, infringements of international air traffic regulations in Cyprus’ flight information region and the illegal use of closed ports and airports in Cyprus by Turkey.
In a letter to UNSG Antonio Guterres, the Chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Mission of Cyprus to the United Nations Polly Ioannou enclosed four documents detailing the violations during the months of March and April.
She said the persistent policy of violating international law and breaching international rules and regulations is a constant threat to international peace and security, negatively impacts regional stability, jeopardises the safety of international civil aviation, creates difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus and prevents the creation of an enabling environment in which to conduct the Cyprus peace process.
Ioannou reported that Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region via radio calls, while, during the same period two notices were issued to airmen relating to exercises conducted by the Turkish Air Force.
Additionally, she added, Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the Tympou airport, which continues to operate illegally following the closure by the Cyprus Government of all ports of entry in the areas where it does not exercise effective control.
She underlined that Turkey’s actions “are clearly aimed at undermining Cyprus’ sovereignty, consolidating the ongoing de facto division and upgrading the secessionist entity’s status by claiming a purported airspace over the occupied territory of the Republic”.
Ioannou further stressed that there is only one Cypriot State, as stipulated in various Security Council resolutions.
“On behalf of my Government, I strongly protest the continuing violations of the national airspace and the territorial waters of Cyprus by Turkey, as well as the infringements by the latter of international air traffic regulations, and appeal for their immediate cessation,” the Cypriot diplomat said.