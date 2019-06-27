June 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teen arrested in connection with stolen motorcycles

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

Limassol police on Wednesday evening arrested a teenager in connection with the theft of two motorbikes.

Around 7.30pm, a police officer on patrol spotted two youngsters on a motorcycle without number plates. They were not wearing protective helmets.

When they saw the officer, they fled on foot after abandoning the motorbike.

Investigations revealed the bike had been reported stolen on June 23. Another pair of number plates, those of a motorbike reported stolen on June 19, were inside the vehicle.

In the meantime, the two youngsters got on another bike, again without registration and without wearing helmets, and tried to get away.

When police attempted to stop them, they left this motorcycle behind as well and ran away.

The bike turned out to be the one stolen on June 19.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 17-year-old who was arrested to facilitate investigations.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign