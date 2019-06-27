June 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Temperatures remain high but no yellow warning

By Annette Chrysostomou00

As the hot air mass affecting the area gradually subsides temperatures are not expected to be quite as high on Thursday as during the past three days, when they peaked at more than 40C in the Nicosia area.

The highest for Thursday is around 39C inland, 34C on the south and east coasts, 30C in other coastal areas and 29C in the mountains, meaning for the first time this week no yellow weather warning has been issued.

The day will be mainly fine with some low clouds.

At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 20C around Troodos and 22C to 24C elsewhere.

Friday will be sunny but some clouds will likely form inland and in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be slightly lower, close to the average for late June.

During the weekend, scattered showers may fall over the Troodos mountain range and in the Nicosia area and there is the possibility of isolated storms.

