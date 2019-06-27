UCLan Cyprus open and info day

UCLan Cyprus invites you to an open day & an info day in July 2019. The open day will take place on Tuesday, July 2 at the UCLan Cyprus campus in Larnaca, from 4pm to 7pm, while two days later, UCLan Cyprus will be visiting the Columbia Plaza in Limassol from 11am to 6pm.
Open days give you the chance to find out more about the opportunities and benefits of the academic and the social life at UCLan Cyprus and explore the campus and state-of-the-art facilities of the British University of Cyprus.
If you cannot make it to the open day, there is no need to worry as an info day is scheduled two days later at the Columbia Plaza. Experienced academics, admissions advisors and volunteers will make you feel like you’re spending the day in our campus. They will also be available to provide you with all information regarding studies at UCLan Cyprus such as our new language academy (Greek, General English, IELTS intensive courses, Business English, Russian, Chinese, Arabic, French, Spanish), career opportunities, and accommodation in our brand-new student halls (The Student’s Nest). You will also be able to complete the Hogan professional career test to discover the ideal career based on your personality.
During both days, you will have the chance to discover all available undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of study.
Our students will be at your disposal, to guide you through our campus, take you on a tour with our virtual reality 3D glasses and give you a real feel of Larnaca’s student life.
We look forward to welcoming you at the UCLan Cyprus campus on Tuesday, July 2 from 4pm to 7pm and two days later at the Columbia Plaza, Limassol, from 11am to 6pm.
For more information, please contact UCLan Cyprus at [email protected] or by phone on 24-694000.
