June 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades-Spehar meeting postponed

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A meeting planned for Friday morning between President Nicos Anastasiades and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar will take place on July 8 at 11am, the President announced on Friday morning.

No reasons were given for the postponement.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign