June 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

AR Project presents new music

By Eleni Philippou

Four years after his first album Simplicity, bass player Andreas Rodosthenous returns, evolving and suggesting with his new work titled Complexity. After a first introduction of the AR Project at Windcraft Music Centre back in May, the project will continue its journey at Technopolis 20’s garden on July 14.

“This project tries to communicate the troubled and complex way of life that many people live today that leads to estrangement,” say organisers.” The music is instrumental and this makes things more difficult to communicate without the spoken word, but creates an even bigger challenge for the musicians and audience to find a common language that can be supported, with thoughts, expression and sound other than just the notes.”

This production is relatively new since the compositions have not been released yet with the music having been created in the past four years. “The contribution of the musicians in modern improvised and interactive music is of utmost importance; hence the compositions are completed on stage where each musician contributes in their own unique way, musicality and personality,” add organisers.

The AR project consists of Christos Yerolatsitis on the piano, Stelios Xydias on the drums and Andreas Rodosthenous on the electric fretted and fretless bass. Having worked for over 10 years, their influences have come from the modern jazz music scene as well as the world music scene, which have been brought together to create their own sound, individually and as a trio.

 

Complexity with the AR Project

Live performance by the AR Project playing new music. July 14. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420

