June 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrested man admits to three burglaries

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A man who was arrested on Thursday afternoon is believed to have committed three burglaries in Nicosia during the past two weeks.

A shop owner reported to police that around 6.15am an unknown person had broken into the shop without however stealing anything.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 21-year-old man against whom an arrest warrant was issued.

Police officers who were off duty spotted the man in old Nicosia at 7.30pm and though he tried to flee when he saw the officers they managed to stop him after chasing him for five minutes.

When he was questioned after his arrest, the suspect reportedly admitted committing two other burglaries in the old part of Nicosia.

 

