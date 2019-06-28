Contemporary and traditional meet Windcraft festival

The winds are once again taking a starring role in contemporary music creation, drawing inspiration from world music traditions, as Windcraft Music Fest returns to Katydata over the weekend of August 10-11. This year’s event, however, aims at hitting a higher note, as street arts will take a prominent role in the fest’s sixth edition programme.
While harmonically combining traditional and modern arts, Windcraft Music Fest has turned into an institution with the main aim of promoting the work of Cypriot and foreign artists and encouraging their cooperation, while seeking to interactively include its visitors in the process of musical creation. The ultimate goal of the event is to revive the wider rural region of Solea, situated in the midwestern parts of Cyprus, by blowing a wind of artistic creation and high energy from the urban centres to the island’s countryside.
By pursuing the conviction that art is not simply found onstage but also in every corner of our lives, this year’s event turns its focus to street arts. Next to an international line-up of bands that will perform on stage, get ready to experience music, dance and visual arts in every corner of the village. Moreover, the festival’s programme includes workshops, screenings, plays for children and other activities which will invite every visitor to act, explore and exchange experiences and enjoy the wonderful process of artistic creation.
This year’s line-up promises to deliver moments of magic and spontaneous body movement and expression. A number of bands, who mix music traditions of the world with modern sounds, will appear ot the festival’s three idyllic stages – the Inn, the Garden and the Square.
Windcraft is expanding its activities outside the confines of the Solea valley district, as this year, the organisation has forged a new partnership with Rialto Theatre of Limassol, and will be organising a residency for professional wind musicians and percussionists in the context of the Rialto World Music Festival. The residency will be held in the Limassol District village of Lofou, up in Troodos, between July 28 and August 1 with New Zealander sax player Hayden Chisholm as the coordinator. The creative fruits of this residency will also be presented at the Windcraft Music Fest.
6th Windcraft Music Festival
Music festival merging traditional music with modern sounds as performed by local and international bands. This year’s focus is on art in the street. August 10-11. Katydata village, Nicosia. Tel. 22-377748, [email protected]