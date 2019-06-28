June 28, 2019

Green points part of broader waste strategy, Kadis says

The establishment of a Green Point network in Cyprus is part of the government’s broader strategy for waste management, agriculture and environment minister Costas Kadis said at the inauguration of a new Green Point in Strovolos on Friday.

In his speech, Kadis said the strategy addresses the urgent need to reduce waste production, and promote separate collection, reuse, recycling, and reducing landfills.

As part of the strategy, the construction and operation of Green Point networks promotes the separate collection of waste, he added.

Residents can separately bring items such as furniture, electronic equipment, green waste, construction waste and garbage not collected on a weekly basis by local authorities.

The network, he noted, currently includes 23 Green Points and four mobile units, one in each district. In the Nicosia district, eight Green Points are operational, and more will be added.

At the inauguration, the environment minister urged all residents of the wider area to take advantage of the new Green Point and make use of it.

