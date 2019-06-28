June 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Innovation and technology comes to Nicosia

By CyprusMail01023

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        •  This week it’s all about innovation and technology with the E.I.T. in town for an awareness day

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign