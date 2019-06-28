June 28, 2019

Motorcyclist arrested after hitting policeman, ambulance driver

Police on Thursday afternoon arrested a biker who attacked a police officer and an ambulance driver on the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway.

Around 4.25pm, while the 36-year-old man was riding his motorbike near Koshi, a 35-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bike fell down and hit the asphalt.

The man stopped to help her while at the same time a police patrol car carrying out routine checks nearby also moved towards them to help.

As soon as the police car arrived, the 36-year-old allegedly started shouting at the officers and hit the bonnet of the car, damaging the vehicle.

He is said to have repeatedly punched an officer on his head.

A few minutes later, when an ambulance arrived, the biker hit the 51-year-old ambulance driver with his helmet.

The ambulance transferred the woman to Larnaca hospital, from where she was taken to Nicosia general hospital and treated for burns.

The police officer and the ambulance driver were treated for head injuries.

The 36-year-old man was arrested. Both he and his passenger were wearing helmets.

 

