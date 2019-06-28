June 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Protocol signed to use sports to fight drugs

By Staff Reporter00

A protocol to promote sports as a means of prevention and rehabilitation after drug use was signed on Friday by President Nicos Anastasiades and the ministers of defence and education.

“It is an important initiative and is one of the many things we must do considering the increase in the use of addictive substances,” the president said.

Presidential advisor for sport, who will oversee the protocol, Phivos Zachariades added that there will be a training programme for coaches so they can offer help to athletes on the topic of prevention and rehabilitation.

An upcoming conference to be held as part of a European week by the Cyprus Sports Organisation (Koa) will be held in September for experts from abroad, coaches and 600 PE teachers.

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign