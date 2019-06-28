June 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Rialto packs in July events

By Eleni Philippou00

The series of events celebrating the Rialto theatre’s 20-year anniversary yet Rialto continues with even more events and performances in July. Live music performances from local and foreign musicians, a residency and a cinema series are all on the agenda.

Cyprus-based group Rumba Attack is set to perform original instrumental material in their distinctive Flamenco-Rumba style, blended with sounds from Middle Eastern origins, Rock and Bossanova on July 12. Their sometimes upbeat and sometimes nostalgic music is sure to get you swaying.

Next up is a musical meeting of very different musical backgrounds. Reggetiko Project has a fusion of folk elements at its base from jazz to reggae featuring Indian and Armenian music. The musicians have recently completed a tour in Cyprus, Germany and Italy, while they recorded their third album with Milcho Leviev, the legendary three-Grammy awarded jazz musician. Rialto theatre is set to host them on July 16.

Another musical performance to note is Refugees for Refugees. The evening of July 25 will hold performances by renowned musicians from Syria, Tibet, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Belgium who are united by their desire to weave links through their music. The group has developed an original repertoire at the crossroads between their different traditions.

Something a little bit different is the Rialto Summer Cinema which has gastronomy and film as this year’s theme. Films that incorporate food in one way or another will be screened at the parking place behind the Theatre on July 29 and 30. Julie & Julia will be on first, then Haute Cuisine and finally The Trip to Italy.

 

Rialto Theatre events in July

Music performances, residencies and open-air film screenings planned for July. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Tel: 25-343902

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign