US Senate votes to lift arms restrictions against Cyprus

The US Senate voted on Thursday to lift the decades-old arms restrictions against Cyprus with the adoption of an amendment introduced by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez to the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act.
The lifting of the embargo involves only US military articles and military services requested by the government of Cyprus and not transfers on Cypriot soil of American made equipment for the Turkish army, the “Turkish Cypriot Forces” or Eldyk.
The amendment passed by the Senate uses identical language to the East-Med Act bill that was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, requiring Cyprus to continue reforms on anti-money laundering regulations and continue efforts to deny access to its ports to Russian military vessels. But it allows the President of the United Stated to waive this requirement for one economic year, if it’s to the interest of the United States to do so.
In a statement following the adoption of the amendment, Senator Menendez said the Senate has “shown our partners in Cyprus and around the world that the United States is committed to meeting the eastern Mediterranean’s challenges and opportunities.
“With Cyprus seeking to deepen its strategic partnership with the United States, it is in our national security and economic interest to lift this outdated decades-long arms restrictions that are no longer helping US security objectives. I look forward to continue working with my colleagues to ensure we usher a new era for an eastern Mediterranean architecture rooted in shared security and prosperity,” he added.
The legislation also determines that by obtaining S-400 Russian missiles Turkey will not be allowed to receive F-35 fighters or participate in the F-35 production programme. In addition, the bill asks the President of the United States “to fully implement the Countering Russian influence in Europe and Eurasia Act of 2017 by imposing and applying sanctions to any individual or entity determined to have engaged in such significant transaction as if such person were a sanctioned person for purposes of such section.”
A similar amendment has been introduced to the House version of the NDAA bill, by Democratic Congressman David Cicilline. The House of Representatives will vote on the bill in the forthcoming days.