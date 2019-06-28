June 28, 2019

Warda to rejoin Egypt squad after suspension lifted

Egypt's Amr Warda

Amr Warda will be allowed to rejoin Egypt’s squad after the Africa Cup of Nations group stage, the country’s football association the EFA has announced.

The 25-year-old PAOK Salonika forward was dismissed from the camp for disciplinary reasons on Wednesday but is to return after his team-mates discussed the matter with EFA and government representatives.

An EFA statement on Friday read: “Minister of Youth and Sports Dr Ashraf Subhi held a friendly session with the players of the national team and their technical staff at the residence of the team yesterday evening in the presence of Hani Abu Reda, president of the Football Association.

“During the meeting, Hani Abu Reda praised the spirit of solidarity between the players and their desire to pardon their colleague Amr Warda and to lift the suspension from him, and their commitment to any decision issued by the Football Association in this regard. He decided to reduce the period of suspension, until the end of the first round of the tournament only.

“Abu Reda assured the players of his demand and the demand of all of them to continue this solidarity between them and reflect it in their performances on the pitch to delight their fans and the people of Egypt.”

Warda won his 29th cap as a substitute in the host nation’s opening game against Zimbabwe but missed Wednesday’s win over DR Congo. Egypt are assured of qualification from Group A ahead of Sunday’s clash with Uganda.

