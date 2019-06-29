A minute with Giorgos Achilleos Artist

Where do you live?

I live in Larnaca with Prokopis, my feline pal.

Best childhood memory?

Long family weekends at the countryside.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Mihos tavern in Athienou. My favourite dish is their exquisite grilled chicken! The food I really dislike is okra.

What did you have for breakfast?

Toast with ham and cheese. Please do not share this with my nutritionist.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Night person. I’m most productive during that time. When not working, I enjoy a drink or two with good company.

Best book ever read?

Oscar and the Lady in Pink by Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt. The book approaches the agony of those who are about to die with sarcasm. The main character is brave enough to cope with the situation, but also supports and encourages his own people. Although there is no happy ending, the book does not leave you sad because humour and sadness co-exist throughout the story.

Favourite film of all time?

Life of Pi. It’s simply a masterpiece.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Wherever there is art. The Lascaux cave in France.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The same music I listen to at my atelier.

What is always in your fridge?

There’s always a lettuce that is going bad.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

In a village in the mountains. With a spacious and bright atelier.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Neither anyone famous nor anyone who has passed away. Perhaps a loving friend who I do not get to see as often as I would want to.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

What ‘world’ are you talking about?

What is your greatest fear?

Not being able to draw.

Tell me a joke…

I usually skip dinner…

Giorgos Achilleos has presented two solo exhibitions, he has participated in several group exhibitions and worked as a scenographer and costume designer at the theatre