Brazilian vibes with Antenor Bogea

Renowned musician Antenor Bogea is bringing a taste of Brazil to Cyprus with a music event on Friday. A casual evening of Brazilian music and drinks will be held on CVAR’s roof terrace and the embassy of Brazil invites everyone to join.
Brazilian musician and diplomat Antenor Bogéa has been dedicating himself to both his diplomatic career and to music, his real passion. From a family deeply engaged in cultural matters, he started playing the piano at the age of five. At the beginning of the 1990s, as the Cultural Attaché at the Brazilian Embassy in Paris, he became known in the cultural milieu of the French capital through his efforts to support Brazilian artists, musicians, scholars and writers in France.
Encouraged by his many friends in France, especially the outstanding Brazilian guitarist Rosinha de Valença, Antenor had the opportunity to record a CD in which he included his own compositions and works by Tom Jobim, Ivan Lins, Chico Buarque and Gilberto Gil. This first CD, Samba In Paris, opened the doors of French radios and TV Networks. Antenor conquered the public, which became more and more enchanted by his voice and personality. After some years in Paris, he was appointed as Consul of Brazil in Marseilles, where in his first concert, in 1994, he shared the stage with Nina Simone.
In Southern France, he recorded Estações (Stations), a disc in which he mixed traditional sambas with Gilberto Gil’s Afro-Brazilian rhythms. In 2005 he presented Peregrino, a CD on which he is accompanied by singers and musicians from Brazil, Spain and France. This work was among the Brazilian records selected for an indication to the Latin Grammy Prize in that year.
Moving to Greece in 2006, a new CD was released three years later: Innaxos, an entirely instrumental recording of his own compositions. This disc, a homage to the island of Naxos, was recorded in Brazil, France, Greece and the USA by 40 musicians from different countries. After Greece, Antenor moved to Togo as an ambassador of Brazil. From West Africa, he was transferred here to Cyprus, where he lived for three years. New work came out in March 2014, the CD Renaitre, a record of blending voice and instrumental tracks. Over the last years, Antenor has performed in some major jazz and world music festivals in Europe, Brazil and Africa and now he is sharing his music with the Cypriot public.
Antenor Bogea
Brazilian music by Antenor Bogea along with Brazilian drinks. July 5. 8pm. €20. CVAR/Severis Foundation, Nicosia. Tel: 22-300994