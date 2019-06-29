June 29, 2019

More music at Sarah’s Jazz Club

An art and music hub in Nicosia, Sarah’s Jazz Club will tonight host the Charis Ioannou Quartet, well known among local musicians and jazz lovers. Lead by award-winning saxophonist Charis Ioannou, he and the quartet have prepared a powerful performance. The performance starts around 8pm but call before you head there as tables tend to get booked up quickly.

On Monday, three young musicians going by the name Groovy Llamas, brought together by jazz chemistry, are taking traditional jazz standards and introducing their own unique style and interpretations. “Even at such a young age, these musicians are proving their dedication and skills for a promising future in jazz music,” say organisers.

Next up and after a vocal jazz workshop on the afternoon of July 3, New-York based jazz singer Yaala Ballin and her quintet will jam with Charis Ioannou and other musicians later on in the evening. This will be the 50th jam session organised by the Club with saxophonist Ioannou and they are inviting music enthusiasts for a melodious night, good wine and jazz platters.

 

