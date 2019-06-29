June 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police arrest two after home invasion report

By Staff Reporter00

Police said Saturday they have arrested two suspects, 38 and 28, following a complaint that two men, one armed with a pistol, had tried to invade a home in the Nicosia district.

According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday at 10.30pm. A 39-year-old man told police that a woman had knocked on his door, asking him to open.

When he opened the door, the man said he saw a woman and two men, one armed with a pistol bearing a suppressor.

He said the three tried to enter his home but he managed to shut the door and escape from a window.

Police said they have arrested two men from Famagusta in connection with the incident. No other details were immediately available.

 

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign