June 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to undergo surgery for fractured leg

By Staff Reporter00

President Nicos Anastasiades will be undergoing surgery on Saturday after fracturing his leg in an accident but there is no cause for concern, the government spokesman said.

In a statement, Prodromos Prodromou said the president had had an accident in Limassol earlier Saturday in which he fractured his right leg. No details were disclosed as regards the circumstances of the accident.

The spokesman said there was no cause for concern regarding the president’s condition.

Daily Politis said the operation will be conducted at the Meditteranean  Hospital in Limassol.

