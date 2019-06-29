June 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Time to clean up the beaches

By Eleni Philippou00

Plastic pollution has taken over the planet and especially the oceans. It has reached such severity that the issue can no longer be ignored with many now on a mission to educate, inform and most importantly, take action. Simply recycling is not enough anymore. Environmentalist groups and activists are now seeking to encourage the masses to instead use less plastic in addition to clearing up the waste that has been left lying around.

With this mindset, Young Cyprus Greens and the Ecological Movement Cyprus will take part in the Legabiente campaign Clean Up The Med.

“Studies have shown that the pollution of the Mediterranean has reached an extremely critical level and that the size of plastic waste on shore and in sea is overwhelming,” say the organisers. “Therefore, we are organising a total of four beach cleanups across Cyprus to tackle pollution and preserve our natural environment. Our sea and beaches are sending out an S.O.S. and asking for your help. You can also be a part of this change!”

The first clean up is happening on Sunday at Meneou Beach in Larnaca and you can sign up by calling 22-518074. Limassol’s Invisible Beach will be cleaned next on July 21, Ziatzi beach in Ayia Napa on August 4 and Lara Bay in Paphos on August 25. Everyone is welcome, the only thing the organisers ask is that you bring a hat, sunscreen and a swimming suit.

 

Beach Clean-Up 2019

Beach clean-up events organised by Young Cyprus Greens and the Ecological Movement Cyprus. June 30, Meneou beach, Larnaca. July 21, Invisible beach, Limassol. August 4. Ziatzi beach, Ayia Napa. August 25, Lara Bay, Paphos. Tel: 22-518074

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign