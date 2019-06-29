June 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two dead in apparent murder suicide

By George Psyllides00

Police on Saturday were investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a 35-year-old man who is said to have shot his former partner, 26, before killing himself in Limassol.

The incident took place in the early morning hours at the Ayia Fyla firing range.

Reports said the woman bears two head injuries, caused by a hunting shotgun.

The weapon belongs to the 35-year-old’s father who found the pair dead.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign