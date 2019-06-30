June 30, 2019

Fire raging near the beach in Xylophagou

A fire has been raging since 1pm at the Tower area of Xylofagou on the coast in the Famagusta district.

Police spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire broke out at 12.50pm in an area that is within the British Base of Dhekelia.

Four fire engines, plus one belonging to the Forestry department and one from the Bases are fighting the flames.

Water is also being thrown on the flames by a plane belonging to the Forestry department and a helicopter from the Bases.

Kettis said the fire is burning dried weeds and wild vegetation in an area near the beach.

