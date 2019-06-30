June 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House president underlines importance of Arabic

By Katy Turner00
Syllouris meeting some of the children already following the programme

The importance of promoting Arabic was underline by House President Demetris Syllouris on Sunday who was speaking at the New Roads for the Integration of Third-Country Nationals in the Local Community conference, held at the Nicosia Multipurpose Center.

By learning Arabic, Cypriots will significantly contribute to strengthening the long-standing ties between Cyprus and the Arab world in areas such as education, culture, trade and the economy in general, he said.

At the same time, he said, it is very important that Arabic speaking children in Cyprus are given the opportunity to be taught their own language, as they are at a programme run at the centre.

He said as House president he has undertaken the initiative to promote Arabic in Cyprus and has already had meetings with ambassadors from Arabic countries to see how this could be fleshed out.

He said the aim is to create a Middle East Co-operation Centre, with the aim of promoting knowledge, ideas and experience.

He said his door is always open to those running the Arabic programme in Nicosia. “The action of your Arabic Learning Center is fully in line with the House’s initiative to promote Arabic language in Cyprus,” he said. “I wish you good luck for the new programme period that will start at the end of the summer holidays and next year to find your programme even more enhanced in content and the numbers following it”.

