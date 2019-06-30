June 30, 2019

President recuperating as no visitors allowed

By Katy Turner
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, surgeon Andreas Panayiotou and Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou

President Nicos Anastassiades will not accept any visitors on Sunday as he recuperates at the Meditteranean hospital in Limassol after undergoing surgery on Saturday for a fractured thigh.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the operation was completed successfully at 5.30pm, and doctors estimate he will be back at work in two to three weeks.

Surgeon Andreas Panayiotou said the president underwent surgery on his right hip joint.

He said there were no complications during the operation while on Sunday the president is expected to move around.

Although the president is not allowed visitors on Saturday the hospital was visited by the ministers of justice and education, the government spokesman and other officials on Saturday.

