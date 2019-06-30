June 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teenager arrested after two people report were attacked

By Katy Turner00

A teenager has been arrested in Xylophagou for causing actual bodily harm and carrying a knife.

According to the police, on Saturday afternoon two people aged 36 and 57 reported that a 19-year-old illegally entered the yard of their home in Xylophagou.

They said the teenager had a wooden bat, with which he threatened them, going on to attack them, hitting them around the head and the face.

Both were taken by ambulance to the Famagusta General Hospital where doctors examined them and said the 57-year-old had no injuries.

The 36-year-old was treated for head injuries in A&E.

A police search in Xylophagou located the teenager shortly afterwards who has in his possession a 12cm knife, while the wooden bat was found a short distance away.

He was arrested and taken to the Xylophagou police station.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign