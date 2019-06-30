June 30, 2019

Three people remanded for causing damage to car

Two day remand orders were issued against three people by the Paphos district court on Sunday in connection to a case of malicious damage to a car.

Police received a complaint on Saturday afternoon from a 27-year-old resident of Paphos who said unknown people had caused €4,000 worth of damage to his car, which was parked in an open space in Kissonerga.

Later on Saturday police arrested three people aged 26, 23 and 20 who were on Sunday remanded.

Peyia police station is continuing investigations.

