July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Average salary rises 2.5 per cent to €1,898

By Staff Reporter

The average monthly earnings of employees in the first quarter of 2019 rose by 2.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, the Statistical Service has said.

In a press release, the service said that based on provisional data, the average gross monthly earnings of employees during the first quarter of 2019 amounted to €1,898 compared to €1,852 during the first quarter of 2018

Seasonally adjusted, average gross monthly earnings for Q1 2019 were estimated at €1,956 compared to €1,945 for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 0.5 per cent.

The average gross monthly earnings of male employees during the first quarter of 2019 are estimated at €2,031 and of female employees at €1,735.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, the average gross monthly earnings of male employees recorded an increase of 2.3 per cent and of female employees an increase of 2.6 per cent.

 

