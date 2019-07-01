Film review: Yesterday ***

I’m a bit concerned by the title of Yesterday, taking its cue from the dodgiest angle in this still-quite-enjoyable British comedy – viz. the Boomer nostalgia angle, according to which music peaked (then immediately ended) sometime around 1969: “I believe in yesterday”, as Sir Macca put it. The hook is terrific here, but let’s not forget it’s a two-part hook: (a) a mysterious 12-second blackout creates a subtly different world where everything’s the same but the Beatles never existed; the only man unaffected by the general amnesia decides to sing their songs, pretending that he wrote them himself, and (b) becomes an instant superstar as the whole world bows down before these obviously-timeless bangers. The first part is plausible, at least insofar as any magical premise is plausible. The second part… eh, not so much.

We should judge the film as it is, not as we’d like it to be. Still, it’s easy to think of more daring scenarios when aspiring singer Jack (Himesh Patel) finds himself apparently the only person on the planet who knows about John, Paul, George and Ringo. (A Google search brings up beetles, but no Beatles.) He could sing the songs and make no impression at all. He could go on The X-Factor and lose to a blind autistic woman with a rockabilly version of ‘Rolling in the Deep’. Or he could manage to secure a record deal – as he does here, with Kate McKinnon as his egregious LA manager – only for the songs to be mangled into Top 40 pap, ‘Eleanor Rigby’ given a rap beat, Jack’s voice Auto-Tuned out of all recognition. Instead he gets up onstage, just an unassuming guy with a guitar, and even Ed Sheeran (‘even’ Ed Sheeran) is wowed by the sheer perfection of these 60s tunes. “You’re definitely Mozart,” Ed tells our boy, “and I’m definitely Salieri.” I suppose he’s half-right.

Yesterday doesn’t try to be a cutting comment on today’s music scene, and how even the Beatles would be swiftly turned into ‘product’. (Jack is prevailed upon to change ‘Hey Jude’ to ‘Hey Dude’, but that’s about it.) There’s a message here about personal music – or personal anything – struggling to survive in a world run by giant corporations, with Google as the ultimate arbiter of what exists (or doesn’t), but that isn’t really developed either. That’s okay, or at least it isn’t fatal. Yesterday works pretty well as a magical fable with an ingeniously quirky concept. (It’s not just the Beatles, it turns out; cigarettes are also MIA in this world – and, though Pepsi’s still around, a search for ‘Coke’ brings up photos of Pablo Escobar.) It’s just a shame that it couldn’t be more complex. Beatles songs come in all shapes and sizes, and Yesterday could’ve been ‘A Day in the Life’, whose famous cacophony plays over the inciting event. Instead, it’s closer to ‘Love Me Do’.

There is indeed a love story, Ellie (Lily James) being Jack’s platonic best friend/manager who ardently hopes to become non-platonic – though, even here, the film is only half-successful. Ellie behaves in the unconvincing way of all rom-com heroines, pushing Jack away when he finally gets the message – she doesn’t want to be a one-night stand, apparently – and generally spinning out the plot by any means necessary. This being a script by Richard Curtis, of Four Weddings and a Funeral fame, we also get rather twee, very British details like Jack’s friend grabbing crisps from her plate while she’s making her big speech, Curtis undercutting the emotion (lest it get too emotional) by having Ellie squeal about crisps in mid-speech. Jack, meanwhile, is a mopey hero, and his moral dilemma – i.e. whether to admit that he didn’t actually write all these songs – is half-baked, like the rest of the movie.

Then again, what’s he going to admit? Nobody knows – or cares – who the Beatles are anyway. There’s a nicely nonchalant quality to the alternate universe dreamed up by Yesterday, rubbing off on the movie in general. Director Danny Boyle dials down his trademark manic style to compose an ode to Liverpool, down the road from his hometown of Manchester. There are cute little details, like Jack trying to remember the words to the songs (“Dragged a… across my head”) and trying to sneak in one of his own compositions (it doesn’t fly). Even the late, mawkish bid for a lump-in-throat twist does at least make the point that a world without the Beatles would have one silver lining (no spoilers!). Still, I guess nostalgia is nostalgia: “A world without the Beatles,” sighs a wistful Boomer, “is a world that’s infinitely worse”. Now I long for yesterday.

DIRECTED BY Danny Boyle

STARRING Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon

UK 2019 116 mins